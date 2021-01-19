Microsoft Lists iOS app now available for download from App Store

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced a new service called Microsoft Lists. Microsoft Lists app is based on SharePoint lists feature, but it offers better user experience, and it can be accessed from any device. At Ignite 2020, Microsoft announced the preview of Microsoft Lists iOS app. Today, Microsoft announced the release of Microsoft Lists app in Apple App Store.
Microsoft Lists is a Microsoft 365 app that helps you track information and organize your work. Lists are simple, smart, and flexible, so you can stay on top of what matters most to your team. Track issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory and more using customizable views to keep everyone in sync.
Microsoft Lists app features:
- Track and manage lists wherever you’re working
- See recent and favorite lists
- View lists even when offline
- Edit your lists and list items
- Capture and add photos with QR code support
- Create, share, and track lists with anyone
- Start quickly with ready-made templates
- Customize your views using sort, filter, and group by
- Dark mode and landscape orientation support
- Built-in enterprise-grade data security and compliance
- Intune device management support with MDM and MAM policies
You can download the Microsoft Lists iOS app here.