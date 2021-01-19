Microsoft Lists iOS app now available for download from App Store

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced a new service called Microsoft Lists. Microsoft Lists app is based on SharePoint lists feature, but it offers better user experience, and it can be accessed from any device. At Ignite 2020, Microsoft announced the preview of Microsoft Lists iOS app. Today, Microsoft announced the release of Microsoft Lists app in Apple App Store.

Microsoft Lists is a Microsoft 365 app that helps you track information and organize your work. Lists are simple, smart, and flexible, so you can stay on top of what matters most to your team. Track issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory and more using customizable views to keep everyone in sync.

Microsoft Lists app features:

Track and manage lists wherever you’re working

See recent and favorite lists

View lists even when offline

Edit your lists and list items

Capture and add photos with QR code support

Create, share, and track lists with anyone

Start quickly with ready-made templates

Customize your views using sort, filter, and group by

Dark mode and landscape orientation support

Built-in enterprise-grade data security and compliance

Intune device management support with MDM and MAM policies

You can download the Microsoft Lists iOS app here.