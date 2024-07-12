Microsoft launches KB5040527 update for Windows 11's Release Preview channel

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Again, it is that time of the week. After launching a Windows 11 beta build for the Canary channel, Microsoft released the KB5040527 update for folks in the Release Preview channel, catering to both 23H2 and 22H2 versions.

The update brings the build numbers to 22621.3951 and 22631.3951. The Redmond tech giant says that it’s bringing the ability to drag apps from the Pinned section of the Start menu to the taskbar—a feature that’s also rolling out to the Canary channel.

The update also enhances File Explorer reliability, updates the End Task logic to prevent non-responsive dialog, and improves notifications for nearby sharing that require Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, among other things.

As for the fixes, Microsoft also addresses various issues, including in File Explorer, TCPIP, NetAdapterCx module, Universal Print clients, Print Support App, Autopilot, Windows Defender Application Control, Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist, Windows Backup, and Cache Manager.

Microsoft launched the latest AI-friendly 24H2 version of Windows 11 to Release Preview a little while ago. But after the Recall controversy, Microsoft decided to pause the rollout and then re-run it sometime after. Still, new Recall capabilities are being tested out.

The company has also recently reminded us that the 22H2 version is reaching its end-of-servicing (EOS) period in October 2024. The same applies to Windows 11 21H2’s Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions.

If you’re in the Release Preview channel, you can get the KB5040527 update for Windows 11 23H2 & 22H2 versions through the Windows Update page on the Settings app.