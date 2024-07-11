Microsoft, once again, tests Windows 11's weather widget on lock screen in recent build

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the week once again. After last week’s absence due to the 4th of July Independence Day celebration, Microsoft is back with another beta build for Windows 11 insiders. The company launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26252 for folks in the Canary channel, and from the look of it, we’re getting quite an interesting build to unpack.

In its documentation, Microsoft reveals that it’s, once again, testing the weather widget on Windows 11’s lock screens. The Windows 10-esque feature arrived earlier this year and, despite mixed reactions, the weather widget on the lock screen seems to be coming to the Stable version any time soon.

Besides that, Microsoft is also now showing you the evaluation copy expiry date information, which is visible under Settings > System > About. It may sound trivial, but it’s still a nice addition nonetheless.

And besides, the Redmond company also makes it easier for you to save energy by turning off HDR, a feature that seems to be one of the highest selling points of the Copilot+ PCs. This change was tested a little while ago, and now, it looks like Microsoft is ready to roll it out for more insiders.

With this build, Microsoft is also testing a new way for you to pin apps from the Start menu to the taskbar via drag-and-drop and launching various fixes for issues in Voice Typing, Task Manager colors, in dark mode, and Settings display problems.

You can check out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26252 for Canary Channel insiders here.