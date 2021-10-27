Windows 10 Insiders are noticing that there is a Store app update available. Microsoft is rolling out the new Windows 11 Store to Windows 10 users, a fact confirmed by Rudy Huyn.

Exciting news today, the new #MicrosoftStore (modern design, support for win32 apps, Disney+ movies and way more) is now available to Windows 10 Insiders! pic.twitter.com/O9zSZ8pudp — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) October 27, 2021

The new store includes tons of new features, UI refreshments, new Store policy. And thanks to the new Store policy, apps like Reddit, TikTok, Amazon Store, VLC, have come to the new store, making it much more usable than the old one. Going forward, other big names are also expected to bring their apps to the revamped Microsoft Store.

Interestingly he confirmed the Store will still support Win32 apps, though of course, it seems unlikely that support for Android apps will come along for the ride.