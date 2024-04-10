Microsoft is, once again, testing launching Copilot in Windows 11 at start-up

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft wants Copilot, its AI assistant tool, to be a universal experience for all Windows 11 and 10 users. There’s no secret in that. The Redmond tech giant has repeatedly done its bits to promote Copilot: the viral monotonous Copilot ad surfaced online, and it’s horrendous.

Apparently, now, Microsoft is testing launching Copilot in Windows 11 at start-up for certain beta testers of the operating system. This, which was first experimented with in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23615 many weeks ago, is now present again in last week’s Insider Build 26100 for both Dev & Canary channels.

Folks that have this build installed have taken their surprise online. Brandon LeBlanc, who oversees the Windows Insider Program, then confirms that the feature has been temporarily turned off but is now expanding that rollout.

But Copilot on start-up won’t appear for all monitors. Microsoft said that this experience needs a minimum diagonal screen size of 27″ and a pixel width of 1920 pixels. it is also limited to primary display screens if you have two or more monitors installed.

If you’re not a fan of Copilot, you can still stop Copilot from opening at start-up. You can still turn this experience off through Settings > Personalization > Copilot.