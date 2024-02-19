Copilot Pro promoted on Microsoft Edge mobile tab page

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has a long history of aggressive promotion, so when we discovered this, it wasn’t surprising. This time, the Redmond tech giant is promoting its new Copilot Pro subscription plan on Microsoft Edge mobile tab page.

Copilot Pro, which was announced back in January this year, is a $20-a-month subscription plan that gives you all things free Copilot can do plus priority access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo even during peak times.

And, unlike the free Copilot that mostly serves as a chatbot on the side panel, you also get Copilot in apps like Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, as well as custom Copilot GPT Builder.

Take a look at these screenshots:

As Microsoft promotes Copilot Pro on the Edge mobile tab page, it’s obvious that this subscription plan is more aimed towards personal users for personal uses.

The only downside? It does not include Microsoft Teams, which only gets Copilot if you’re a Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription plan user. This one costs $30/user per month and it’s well-tailored for organizations, businesses, and schools.

Microsoft also rolled out a Copilot app for mobile users, and it’s available on both Android and iOS devices. Last month, these apps started supporting the Copilot Pro plan, as well as plugins and Entra ID.

You can check out Copilot Pro and subscribe here.