Like any other operating system, Windows 10 is far from perfect and Microsoft is always working hard to make it better. Currently, Windows 10 is plagued with a number of issues and while it’s possible that many such issues haven’t come to Microsoft’s attention, the Redmond giant has fixed one of the most annoying bugs in its desktop operating system.

The reports of Windows 10 failing to remember login credentials for apps like OneDrive, Outlook, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft account, Google account, Chrome, Adobe CC, etc, first surfaced in the month of April. But the company took almost six months to acknowledge the issue. And now, a month later, the company has finally found to way to permanently solve it. The fix is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders and should be available for the general public in the next optional update.

In case you’re not familiar, the annoying Windows 10 bug caused an issue where the software failed to remember the username and password. So, what this means is that affected users have to re-enter their username and password after using their PCs.

Microsoft, however, claims that the issue has affected only a small number of users. “This issue in Windows affects only a comparatively small number of users with S4U task and it’s now fixed in the latest Windows 10 insider channel,” wrote Eric Lawrence, Microsoft Edge Program Manager.

How many of you’re facing the issue? Let us know down in the comments.

via WindowsLatest