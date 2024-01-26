Microsoft is adding this important Newsletter feature to new Outlook & its web version

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft’s new rejuvenation of its Outlook app has been quite interesting so far. Besides the obvious AI features through Copilot, Outlook is getting another important feature: Newsletters.

As spotted in the Microsoft 365 roadmap site (Feature ID: 328282), the team over at Redmond is developing Newsletters that will allow you to create, send, and measure the effectiveness of your internal email newsletters.

The Newsletters feature is scheduled to enter a targeted release phase in April 2024, with a broader rollout beginning in July 2024. It will then be available in both the new Outlook for Windows and the web.

The Outlook app has been getting a few new features here and there in the past few weeks. Not too long ago, we reported that Microsoft is bringing native support for legacy email formats, a new context menu experience, and a new way to organize email folders.

You can try the new Outlook here, or by updating the Outlook app on your Windows 11 desktops through Settings.