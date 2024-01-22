Microsoft introduces a new context menu experience in Outlook for Windows and web

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has announced upcoming changes to the folder creation process in Outlook for both desktop and web platforms. The update, scheduled for a March 2024 release, simplifies the interface and improves user experience through streamlined folder management.

Key changes include:

Removing “Create Folder” links from the context menu will declutter the interface and provide a cleaner look.

Introduction of a new ellipsis icon in the left navigation bar: This icon will provide access to a dedicated folder and account management hub, allowing users to create subfolders and manage existing ones.

Preservation of traditional right-click functionality: Users can still create folders and manage existing ones through the traditional right-click context menu.

Users will still have the option to create folders and subfolders and execute existing folder and account actions using the traditional right-click method. The modification, identified with Feature ID 378777, was added to the roadmap on January 18, 2024.

The affected product is Outlook, and the update will roll out in the General Availability release phase starting March 2024. The cloud instances impacted include DoD, GCC, Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant), and GCC High. This update spans both desktop and web platforms.