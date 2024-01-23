Microsoft Outlook gains native support for legacy email formats

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has announced upcoming support for .eml, .oft, and .msg file types in the new Outlook client. Users can open and view emails saved in these legacy formats directly within the new Outlook environment without relying on external applications or conversion tools.

What are these formats?

.eml format stores email messages and attachments is similar to plain text files, and is widely used for archiving individual emails..oft format is specific to Microsoft Outlook and stores pre-formatted email templates with text, formatting, and attachments that save time and effort for users..msg format is another proprietary format specific to Microsoft Outlook. It stores complete email messages, including sender, body text, attachments, and other message properties, and can be used to archive individual emails. However, it can only be opened with Outlook or compatible applications.

The feature will offer various benefits, including enhanced compatibility, streamlined workflow, and widespread accessibility. Users who have emails stored in older formats, such as those from previous versions of Outlook, will no longer need separate tools to access them. With drag-and-drop functionality and double-clicking, opening legacy emails within the new Outlook interface will be seamless.

This feature, identified by Feature ID 379606, was added to the roadmap on January 23, 2024, and is set to roll out in the General Availability release phase starting March 2024. The support is applicable on the desktop platform and is available worldwide in the Standard Multi-Tenant cloud instance.