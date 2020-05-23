Microsoft released the KB4556799 cumulative update for Windows 10 users earlier this month but the update caused some issues for the Windows 10 users. Now, Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is working towards a fix.

Earlier today, Microsoft updated the support article to acknowledge the following issues associated with the latest cumulative update:

Symptom Workaround We have seen social media and news reports related to various issues with KB4556799. We are actively engaged with customers who are reporting issues. To date, we have not seen widespread issues reflected in telemetry, support data, or customer feedback channels. We continuously investigate all customer feedback and are closely monitoring this situation. Note If you experience any issues, we’d like to know. Please provide feedback using the keyboard shortcut Windows + F or go to the Start menu and select Feedback Hub so that we can investigate. After installing this update on a Windows 10 device with a wireless wide area network (WWAN) LTE modem, reaching the internet might not be possible. However, the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) in the notification area might still indicate that you are connected to the internet. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Microsoft has been tight-lipped on what caused these widespread issues but it’s good to see them acknowledge the issues with the latest cumulative updates.