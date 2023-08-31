Microsoft improves the Snipping Tool in Windows 11. Here are the changes

Microsoft seemingly wants to rename Snipping Tool, its popular app that allows users to take screenshots of their computer screen, in the recent update for Windows insiders in the Canary channel. Plus, there are also a few notable changes here and there.

Here’s what’s happening. Windows enthusiast @XenoPhanter first spotted this change in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25941. When updating the Snipping Tool in Canary, users are now being asked if they want to open ms-screenclip in Screen Snipping or Snipping Tool. The logos & the names of the apps are different but they do the same thing, so it is unclear why Microsoft is making this change.

Could Snipping Tool be renamed to Screen Snipping in the future?

Updating the Snipping Tool in canary will cause Windows to ask the user if they want to open ms-screenclip in Screen Snipping or Snipping Tool and from what I can tell, both do the same thing pic.twitter.com/ZMbn7oGHb3 — Xeno (@XenoPanther) August 31, 2023

Though, Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc, who oversees the Windows Insider Program Team, said that it is a “known issue.”

In a dedicated blog post about the change, Redmond officials also say that they’re bringing a few changes to this app. From now on, you’ll see a “combined capture bar” so you can easily jump between taking screenshots or screen recordings with just a click away with shortcuts (Win + Shift + S or R).

Not only that, but you can also tweak the default audio recording settings for new screen recordings, so if you’re someone with more than one recording device, this is a piece of good news – and these changes work flawlessly in our testing!

You can read Microsoft’s full documentation of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25941 for Canary channel insiders here.