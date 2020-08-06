Microsoft converts Ignite in-person event into two online events

Back in April, Microsoft announced the cancellation of Ignite 2020 in-person event. At that time, Microsoft confirmed that it will be organizing a digital event for Ignite 2020. Today, Microsoft revealed more information about the Ignite 2020 digital event.

First of all, there will be two Microsoft Ignite global online events. The first event is Sept. 22-24, and registration will open on Sept. 3. Second Microsoft Ignite will be held in early 2021. Microsoft also announced that it will not be holding Microsoft Ignite Tour events in different cities around the world this year.

Instead Microsoft Ignite will bring all global participants together and include the opportunity for local community meetups, will have language localization, and participants will also be able to get skill building with Microsoft Learn and certifications.

Microsoft also announced that the second Microsoft Ignite event to be held early next year will not replace Microsoft Build.

Source: Microsoft