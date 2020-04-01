Microsoft Ignite in-person event cancelled

Following the cancellation of in-person events of Build 2020 and Inspire 2020, Microsoft has now announced the cancellation of Ignite 2020 in-person event. Microsoft also confirmed that it will be organizing a digital event for Ignite 2020.

The following message was published on Microsoft Ignite website:

The safety of our community is top priority. In light of global health concerns due to COVID-19, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Ignite conference as a digital experience, in lieu of an in-person event. We look forward to bringing together our community to learn innovative ways to build solutions, migrate and manage your infrastructure, and connect with Microsoft experts and other technology professionals from around the globe. Stay tuned for more details to come.

Source: Microsoft