Microsoft Inspire 2020 in-person event cancelled

Microsoft Inspire (formerly WPC) is an annual partner conference organized by Microsoft every year. This year’s event was scheduled from Sunday, July 19 to Thursday, July 23 in Las Vegas. Yesterday, Microsoft announced that they are cancelling the Microsoft Inspire 2020 in-person event due to the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Microsoft posted the following information on its website.

The safety of our community is a top priority. In light of health safety recommendations from public health authorities, we will not be holding Microsoft Inspire 2020 as an in-person event. We are exploring alternative ways to bring our partner community together to connect and learn. Stay tuned for more details to come.

Unlike Microsoft Build conference, Microsoft did not confirm that there will be a digital event of Inspire 2020. We will hear more about Microsoft’s plans in the coming weeks.

Source: Microsoft