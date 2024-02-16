Microsoft has improved Nearby Share transfer speed on Windows 11

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Builds 22621.3227 and 22631.3227 (KB5034848) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel on Windows 11, version 22H2 (Build 22621) and version 23H2 (Build 22631), bringing several improvements and bug fixes. One notable change is an enhancement to Nearby Share, a feature allowing users to wirelessly transfer files between nearby devices.

Previously, Nearby Share, soon to be called Quick Share, primarily optimized transfer speeds for devices on the same private network. The update expands this functionality to include public and private networks, potentially resulting in faster file transfers for users sharing content within the same location.

Here are some other updates:

Voice Access: Expanded language support, multi-display functionality, and custom voice commands for hands-free interaction.

Expanded language support, multi-display functionality, and custom voice commands for hands-free interaction. Snap Layouts: Suggest optimal window arrangements for enhanced multitasking.

Suggest optimal window arrangements for enhanced multitasking. Phone Link: Streamlined experience with access to recent Android photos and screenshots through the PC’s Snipping Tool.

Streamlined experience with access to recent Android photos and screenshots through the PC’s Snipping Tool. Copilot in Windows: The Assistant icon now resides in the system tray for easier access.

The Assistant icon now resides in the system tray for easier access. Bug Fixes: Addresses issues impacting applications like Notepad, 8 Zip, and remote desktop functionality.

This update is currently available for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. It will be rolled out to all Windows 11 users in the coming weeks. For those interested in early access, joining the Windows Insider program provides an opportunity to experience these improvements and contribute to further development.

