Future roadmap shows Microsoft’s plan to bring Android 13, other new features to WSA

Microsoft is continuously introducing improvements in its Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). And in a recent roadmap on GitHub, the company enumerated new features coming to the platform, including Android 13, which was just launched in August of this year.

Microsoft is serious about blurring the line between Android and Windows. Aside from rolling out the Android 12L update that makes Surface Duo and Duo 2 more like Windows, it now plans to introduce more features to WSA to make PCs more like, well, Android. As spotted by Windows Latest, the company published a roadmap on GitHub showing the five new features it wants on WSA, such as Android 13, file transfer, shortcuts, picture-in-picture, and local network access by default. The roadmap further details the current features available and unavailable on WSA, but the date for the release of the planned additions is unknown. And given the lack of details, it is also unclear which parts or elements of “Android 13” will be coming to WSA.

The news came out after Microsoft released the October 2022 Insider Build 2209.40000.26.0 of WSA, bringing numerous improvements in various sections, like security, camera, general reliability, and performance. Specifically, some of them include security updates to the Linux kernel, Chromium WebView 105 update, and improvements to the Camera HAL, security for graphic streaming, clipboard stability, and more.

Recently, it can also be recalled that the company expanded the availability of WSA to more locations, and according to the current list provided and updated by Microsoft, it finally reached 31 countries and regions. Additionally, the number of apps available in the Amazon Appstore on Windows also expanded to over 20,000, making the platform more enjoyable for those who want to experience more Android apps on their PC system. And with more features coming on WSA, the latest Windows system is just getting more and more enticing.