Microsoft is expanding Windows Subsystem for Android to more countries

Installing Android apps on your Windows 11 device means pure convenience. However, Microsoft just made the Android app support on Windows 11 initially available to a very limited number of countries. Now, that is changing with the expansion of the Android Subsystem for Windows to more locations!

“Today, we are excited to share that within the next few weeks, the Amazon Appstore will expand to 31 countries – including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, United Kingdom, United States and more,” Microsoft announced.

As of writing, there are now 21 supported countries and regions on Microsoft’s list: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, San Marino, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and Vatican City. Microsoft says it will update the list as the feature becomes available to more locations.

Through this expansion, more Windows 11 users will get access to 20,000 Android apps and games from the Amazon Appstore Preview. Nonetheless, note that there are requirements that need to be met to use the Windows Subsystem for Android on your device, including certain system requirements, Microsoft Store version 22206.1401.6 or higher, a supported region, and a supported region-based Amazon account.