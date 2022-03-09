Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is now open. According to Microsoft, it can be a good stepping stone for new founders to get connections with industry veterans and access to startup-friendly training technical guidance. That includes Microsoft Learn, Microsoft’s comprehensive learning and skilling platform. As a platform designed to address the most common startup challenges, Microsoft says it is “open to anyone with an idea.”

“Navigating the headwinds of building a startup can be challenging – from focusing on innovation and connecting with investors to finding product market fit,” said Scott Guthrie, Cloud + AI, Microsoft Executive Vice President. “Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub meets founders where they are, offering best-in-class developer tools and a breadth of cloud offerings across every function, so startups can reduce costs and accelerate development with a partner they can trust.”

The new platform highlights three key areas, according to Yarkoni: chances for all founders to receive help and removal of traditional startup-related problems, speeding up development with free access to GitHub and the Microsoft Cloud, and mentorship and guidance.

“Our ambition is to make the global startup ecosystem more representative of the world at large regardless of background, location, progress, or passion,” said Jeff Ma, Microsoft for Startups Vice President. “As an experienced founder, access to a diverse network – to validate ideas, get advice and coaching – was instrumental in my success and is something we aim to provide to every founder through the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.”

Through the platform, the founders can receive credits from Microsoft according to the needs of their business and the phase of its growth. Startups can get up to $150,000 of Microsoft Azure. And as the usage of the startup rises, Microsoft promises to unlock additional credits over time for founders. There are four stages in the platform that represents the amount of credit they can receive from Microsoft per year: Ideate ($1,000), Develop ($5,000), Grow ($25,000), and Scale ($120,000). Moreover, the platform offers free access to over $100.000 in powerful development and productivity tools, including GitHub, Microsoft 365, and more.