Latest Microsoft Flight Simulator patch fixes most of the installation issues

The most anticipated Microsoft Flight Simulator game was released last month. Unfortunately, some gamers were unable to play the game due to several download and launch issues. Last month, Microsoft posted some workarounds for most common issues. Today, Microsoft released a new patch that fixes most of the installation issues. If you have experienced installation issues before, Microsoft is recommending you to do a clean install of Microsoft Flight Simulator by following the steps below:
How to Uninstall MSFS on Steam: How to repair or remove Microsoft Flight Simulator on Steam
How to Uninstall MSFS on Microsoft Store/Game Pass: How to repair or remove Microsoft Flight Simulator on Microsoft Store/Game Pass
Once uninstalled, check to make sure all files are deleted. If you have game files in a different directory than where the app is installed by default (C: drive) uninstalling the game will not delete those files.
Search for anything under ‘Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe’ or ‘MicrosoftFlightSimulator’ and ensure all files are deleted.
Once the previous steps are done, you can reinstall Microsoft Flight Simulator. Make sure to follow the Download & Installation guides.
Find the full change log of Microsoft Flight Simulator PATCH VERSION 1.7.14.0:
STABILITY ISSUES
- The title will no longer crash when different input devices/peripherals are disconnected
- The title will no longer crash when the TBM 930 package is deleted
INSTALLATION ISSUES
- The install process will no longer be blocked after a partial decompression of a package
- The install process will no longer be blocked when a local user account includes non-ASCII characters
- The install process will no longer be blocked after a failed connection to servers
- The install process will no longer display an empty onboarding screen under certain conditions
- The title will download a critical missing/deleted package to access the main menu even if the save data preference is set to offline (when an internet connection is available)
CONTENT MANAGER
- The title will no longer automatically download packages that have been deleted through the content manager
- The content manager will no longer get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline
- The Creator name of the packages should now be properly updated
SIMCONNECT
- Significant FPS drop when using Simconnect should no longer affect the experience
OPTIMIZATION
- The performance of the title has been improved when the Display name plate option is set to active
MARKETPLACE
- The correct currency is now properly updated in the marketplace
Source: Flight Simulator