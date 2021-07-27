Microsoft Flight Simulator now available for download on Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft today announced the availability of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X and Series S. With this launch, Microsoft has also added several new improvements to Flight Simulator to make the experience even better. For example, flight training is improved with more contextual voiceovers, more training flights and more. Find the full list of improvements below.

Discovery Flights: Newcomers can easily enter the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator and experience some of the most impressive wonders of our planet, including awe-inspiring locations like the Great Pyramid of Giza and Mount Everest, or vibrant cities like Naples and Rio de Janeiro. Start in the air and off you go.

World Exploration Improvements: Many users love to explore the planet in Microsoft Flight Simulator, and we’ve further enhanced that experience. The world map now features satellite imagery, map labels, and main Point of Interest (POI) names to make exploring the world (and even finding your house) as easy as possible. We extended this capability into the flight experience itself and users can now activate the POI labels during a flight, so they can get a sense for the spatial relationships between cities, mountains, and other landmarks.

Flight Training: We significantly improved our flight training to ensure a smoother learning curve and make them more snack-sized and by adding a new performance evaluation system. We now have 22 training flights that teach users the fundamentals of flying starting with basic handling, to landing and takeoff, VFR navigation and learning how to fly an airliner like the Airbus 320neo. We also added more contextual voiceovers to help explain elements and provide feedback.

Flight Assistance: We are introducing an extremely useful new tool called the Flight Assistant that provides AI help during flight:

You can select nearby POIs or airports and set them as your destination to get direction.

You can use it to let the AI auto land your plane.

You can use it for auto-trimming and anti-stall.

Land Anywhere: In most flight simulators, take off and landing at an airport can be complex and intimidating for newcomers. 71% of our planet is water, so we added water landing options. We revamped several of our planes and incorporated optional floaters, skis and a “large tires” feature so you can land almost anywhere.