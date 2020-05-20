According to a roadmap posted on the official Microsoft Flight Simulator website, those looking to get behind the controls of a realistic plane should mark their calendars for a closed beta in mid-July.

The roadmap doesn’t give any specific details or when exactly the closed beta will launch or what it’ll entail, instead simply giving ‘mid July 2020’ as an expected launch date.

Before that, V4 of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Alpha will be launching in early June 2020, with V5 expected in late June. It seems that V5 may be the last version of the game’s alpha build.

While the roadmap understandably doesn’t provide an expected release date for Microsoft Flight Simulator, seeing as it only looks a couple of months into the future, we can assume that the game is still on track to launch in 2020.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will release this year on Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One. It’ll also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

The game will have real-time weather that changes with the in-game seasons. That means that if it’s snowing up a storm outside your house, you’ll be able to snuggle up in front of your console or computer and fly a plane through that exact storm.

Flight Simulator will also have every single airport on the planet included in-game, with 80 of the world’s most iconic airports receiving special attention with unique features to bring them to life.

In related news, the PC requirements for Microsoft Flight Simulator were released in April and are delightfully varied, supporting a wide range of specs. Regardless of your PC setup, you’ll still need a fairly decent internet connection to enjoy the game at its peak.