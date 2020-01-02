Microsoft has posted a video that shows off the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator world blanketed in a lovely layer of fresh snow.

Microsoft Flight Simulator uses real-time 4K cameras, Bing Maps, and the power of Microsoft Azure in order to make sure that your next trip around the world is just like the real thing, except without the worries that come with airports and holidays.

You can watch the video below to admire the weather for yourself. It’s available in every quality up to and including 4K, for those of you who like things in super high definition.

It’s already been confirmed that the game will have seasons and seasonally appropriate weather as well as having in-game weather correspond to and unfold in real time.

That means that if there’s a storm brewing outside your house, you can wrap up warm and watch it unfold from the safety of your PC or Xbox One.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will release this year on Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One. It’ll also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

If you’re excited for MFS 2020 and you own Microsoft Flight Simulator X on Steam, you can take part in a beta to help improve the upcoming game. The beta will gather new telemetry data that’ll aid in the development of Flight Simulator 2020.

Just remember that Flight Simulator X is not the upcoming game, and taking part in X’s beta will NOT grant you special access or a sneak peek into MFS 2020. The emphasis is just so you can’t say I didn’t warn you.

If you own Microsoft Flight Simulator X, simply follow the steps below in order to opt into the beta. You can also opt out at any time.