Microsoft might release the first 21H1 build to Insiders next week

Last month, Microsoft started rolling out Windows 10 May 2020 Update to all the users. While the update is still in the process of rolling out to the users, Microsoft might be planning to go ahead and start seeding the next major update to Windows Insiders.

According to Aggiornamenti Lumia, Microsoft is currently testing Build 20141 for both Windows 10 and Windows 10x. This suggests that the company might go ahead and roll it out to the Windows 10 users next week.

Windows 10X Build 20141.1000 ? pic.twitter.com/V1zxCK9JqR — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 12, 2020

Previous rumours have suggested that Windows 10 20H2 will be a minor update just like Windows 10 v1809. The new leak firms the suspicion as the company is ready to test out 21H1 and is skipping 20H2 which is an incremental update and hence doesn’t require rigorous testing.