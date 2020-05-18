Microsoft is expected to release Windows 10 v2004 soon but it looks like the company has already started working on the next Windows 10 update. Microsoft has been following two updates a year cycle since the release of Windows 10. However, in 2019, Microsoft released 1909 as a service update that included general improvements and fixes.

It looks like the company is planning to follow the same path this year. Microsoft recently released Build 19041.264 and Windows Latest discovered Registry entries and manifest that belong to 20H2 in the latest build. Windows Latest also spotted support for “enablement package” which can be used to enable the 20H2 features later with a cumulative update.

This also suggests that Windows 10 20H1 update will be bigger than usual and the features intended for Windows 10 20H2 update will be disabled until you install the enablement package. Microsoft will be releasing Windows 10 20H2 update sometime in September or October 2020. While the company initially pushed two major updates a year, this new approach should be better going forward as it will allow Microsoft to improve the stability and reliability of Windows 10.