Microsoft fires back at Apple for not allowing Xbox cloud gaming app in App Store

Microsoft recently announced the launch of Project xCloud game streaming service on Android. When people asked about the lack of iOS support, Microsoft said that it do not have a path to bring its vision of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gamers on iOS via the Apple App Store.

Today, Apple spokesperson gave the the following statement regarding the ban of cloud gaming apps.

“The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers,” an Apple spokesperson told Business Insider. “Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.”

Apple believes that each title that becomes playable on Project xCloud should be individually submitted for approval before becoming playable on an iOS device.

Microsoft has now responded to Apple with a strongly worded statement. Microsoft specifically mentioned that Apple is the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. Please find Microsoft’s full statement below.

“Our testing period for the Project xCloud preview app for iOS has expired. Unfortunately, we do not have a path to bring our vision of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gamers on iOS via the Apple App Store. Apple stands alone as the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. And it consistently treats gaming apps differently, applying more lenient rules to non-gaming apps even when they include interactive content. All games available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog are rated for content by independent industry ratings bodies such as the ESRB and regional equivalents. We are committed to finding a path to bring cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to the iOS platform. We believe that the customer should be at the heart of the gaming experience and gamers tell us they want to play, connect and share anywhere, no matter where they are. We agree.”

What do you think of Apple’s decision to deny cloud streaming apps in App Store? Should gamers switch from iOS to Android?