Microsoft expands Windows 11 2022 update availability to more eligible users

The gradual release of the Windows 11 2022 update continues as many users still wait for it to arrive on their machines. Now, Microsoft said it is making it available to more eligible devices. Users can manually check for the update, but the tech giant stresses that there are safeguard holds that could still prevent its installation.

“We are entering a new phase of the rollout for Windows 11, version 22H2 and we are increasing its availability to all who check for updates on eligible Windows devices,” said Microsoft in its October 4 Windows 11 status update. “Note that, if we detect that your device might have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we might put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved.”

Users can check the availability of the Windows 11 2022 update by visiting their Windows Update Settings and selecting the “Check for updates” option. Doing this should result in the “Download and install” option, meaning the device is ready and clear of issues causing the safeguard holds.

Some of the compatibility holds preventing some users from getting the update include BSODs on systems with Intel Smart Sound Technology (SST) audio drivers and Windows machines with printers using Microsoft IPP Class Driver or Universal Print Class Driver. Microsoft details these issues together with other problems on its page.

This is not the only problem encountered by Windows 11 users as the 2022 update continuously rolls out to more users. Back in September, many Windows 11 users using NVIDIA GPUs reported experiencing performance issues in their PCs after having the update. Affected users resorted to rolling back the update to resolve it, but NVIDIA released a fix after days of investigating the issue.