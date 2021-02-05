Microsoft Edge Legacy will be removed with April’s Windows 10 Update Tuesday release

Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application will be removed with April’s Windows 10 Update Tuesday release. The new Microsoft Edge browser will be installed as part of the Windows 10 cumulative monthly security update releasing on April 13, 2021. Following Windows 10 versions will be affected by this change:

Windows 10, version 1803, all editions (April 2018) Note: This version will not be included in the optional Windows 10 March Preview release.

Windows 10, version 1809, all editions (October 2018)

Windows 10, version 1903, all editions (May 2019) Note: This version is out of support for desktop

Windows 10, version 1909, all editions (October 2019)

Windows 10, version 2004, all editions (May 2020)

Windows 10, version 20H2, all editions (October 2020) Because Windows 10, 20H2 already uses the new Microsoft Edge as its default browser, it will not be reinstalled; only Microsoft Edge Legacy will be removed.



You can learn more about this transition from the source link below. Microsoft today offered some guidance for customers with kiosk mode running on Microsoft Edge Legacy. You can read about it here.

Source: Microsoft