Microsoft offers guidance for customers using kiosk mode in Microsoft Edge Legacy

Microsoft Edge legacy browser supported kiosk mode which offers a customizable, locked-down experience for many organizations. Microsoft Edge Legacy browser support ends on March 9, 2021. The Microsoft Edge Legacy will be removed and replaced with the new Microsoft Edge when you apply April’s Windows 10 Update which will become available on April 13, 2021. To continue using kiosk scenarios, customers need to install the new Microsoft Edge and set up kiosk mode before installing April’s Windows 10 Update Tuesday release to their devices.

Microsoft today offered the following guidance for customers with kiosk mode running on Microsoft Edge Legacy:

Step 1: Compare your needs against released (and upcoming) kiosk mode features Visit the kiosk mode transition page on Docs to understand what features currently exist and what features are coming. Some key items to note: Some features from kiosk mode in Microsoft Edge Legacy will not be available when you transition to kiosk mode in the new Microsoft Edge. Most use cases will be available with Microsoft Edge version 90 and parity is targeted for Microsoft Edge version 91 (schedule)

Assigned access support for kiosk mode in the new Microsoft Edge will be available with the Windows 10 February Preview (or “C”) release for Windows 1909 and higher

Integration with Intune to configure devices using kiosk mode profile UX will be available in early March 2021 Step 2: Test kiosk mode in the new Microsoft Edge Next, we recommend that you test setting up kiosk mode in the new Microsoft Edge. To test kiosk mode, we recommend using Microsoft Edge version 89. You can download the version 89 Beta build today; version 89 will move to our Stable channel in early March prior to support ending for Microsoft Edge Legacy. To test assigned access support for the new Microsoft Edge, use the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build in the Dev channel. Step 3: Develop your plan and transition Based on your testing and organizational needs, and to avoid disruptions in your kiosk scenarios, we recommend developing a transition plan and moving to the new Microsoft Edge prior to support ending for Microsoft Edge Legacy on March 9, 2021.

