In what seems to be an expected as well as wise move, Microsoft temporarily put a hold on repairs or replacements of Surface, Xbox, Azure Kinect, HoloLens devices, and Microsoft accessories in different parts of the world. To be more specific, the Redmond giant has decided to delay repairs and replacements of its products in as much as 10 countries, which include Argentina, Austria, India, China, Russia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, and Taiwan.

Microsoft’s decision to temporarily delay the repairs and replacements of its products comes as a response to fight the COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus. “We’ve adapted our operations to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees—this will cause some service order delays for repairs or replacements of Surface, Xbox, Azure Kinect and HoloLens devices and Microsoft accessories,” Microsoft wrote its support page.

The Seattle-based tech giant is keeping a close eye on the coronavirus crisis in different parts of the world and the company will bring its repairs and replacements back to normal once the situation improves. The company will notify users via email when any update is made to the list. You can check out the list of countries or regions where the repair and replacements service is delayed from here.

This is one of the measures taken by Microsoft to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. The software giant was one of the first few companies that encouraged its employees to work from home. It also canceled its upcoming major tech events in view of an increasing number of cases worldwide. The company has also joined hands with Adaptive Biotechnologies to accelerate vaccine discovery for coronavirus.

via WBI