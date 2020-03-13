Microsoft Build 2020 is the latest victim of the coronavirus outbreak. The company was monitoring the situation for a while and since WHO declared the outbreak as a pandemic, the company has now decided to cancel the in-person event.

Microsoft has still not updated the Build 2020 website which says the company is monitoring the situation.

In light of the global health concerns due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Microsoft is monitoring public health guidance in relation to in-person events. We are looking carefully at our event calendar as well as our presence at industry events in the coming months. We are not taking decisions lightly, but the health and well-being of our customers, partners, guests, suppliers, and employees remain our ultimate priority. We will continue to monitor and make any necessary changes as the situation evolves. – Microsoft (Build 2020 website)

However, in a statement sent out to The Verge, Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the cancellation. Microsoft will be holding the virtual Build 2020 conference.

The safety of our community is a top priority. In light of the health safety recommendations for Washington State, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Build event for developers as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person event. We look forward to bringing together our ecosystem of developers in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together. Stay tuned for more details to come. – Microsoft spokesperson

Microsoft Build 2020 would have been one of Microsoft’s biggest events. The company was expected to talk more about Windows 10x and Windows 10 in general along with new updates to its Enterprise platforms. However, the cancellation means, Build 2020 will take place in a limited capacity. Microsoft will be sharing more information on the virtual Build 2020 event soon. For now, it looks like Apple’s WWDC is the only event expected to go ahead as planned since Google also cancelled I/O 2020 last week.

Microsoft is definitely not the first company to be directly affected by the current Coronavirus outbreak. Last month, GSMA announced its decision to cancel MWC 2020 after most of the big players dropped out. This was then followed by Facebook cancelling F8 summit and the cancellation of GDC 2020. Facebook has also cancelled its Global Marketing Summit which was followed by Oppo and Xiaomi cancelling their respective events.