Microsoft confirms that Windows 10X is dead

The rumor about Windows 10X is true. Microsoft today confirmed that Windows 10X will not be released. Instead of releasing Windows 10X as a standalone OS, Microsoft will bring key Windows 10X features to Windows 10 and other Microsoft products. Microsoft highlighted that enhanced Voice Typing experience, modernized touch keyboard with optimized key sizing, sounds, colors and animations and app container technology are some of the Windows 10X features that are already available in the latest Windows 10 Insider build.

Here’s why Microsoft is killing Windows 10X:

Following a year-long exploration and engaging in conversations with customers, we realized that the technology of Windows 10X could be useful in more ways and serve more customers than we originally imagined. We concluded that the 10X technology shouldn’t just be confined to a subset of customers.

Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company. In fact, some of this is already reflected in the core of Windows in Windows Insider preview builds, for example the new app container technology we’re integrating into products like Microsoft Defender Application Guard, an enhanced Voice Typing experience, and a modernized touch keyboard with optimized key sizing, sounds, colors and animations. Our teams continue to invest in areas where the 10X technology will help meet our customer needs as well as evaluate technology experiences both in software and hardware that will be useful to our customers in the future.