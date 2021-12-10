In an effort to expand the availability of its mixed reality headset, Microsoft has announced HoloLens 2 for users in India. The mixed reality headset is now available for sale in India via authorized resellers.

However, it’s worth noting that the HoloLens 2 Development Edition is still limited to a few countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the UK. Nevertheless, businesses in India can buy other editions, including HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition, HoloLens 2 with Remote Assist.

A couple of months ago, Microsoft announced the headset for businesses in South Africa and Mexico. And now by bringing it to India, the Redmond tech giant wants Indian businesses to tap the full potential of its mixed reality headset.

The HoloLens 2 is based on the Snapdragon 850 compute platform and offers a battery life of 2-3 hours. The mixed reality headset offers hand tracking, eye tracking, voice command, Spatial Mapping, Mixed Reality capture, 6DoF tracking, and more. You can know more about the technical specifications here.

If you are a business based in India, you can contact the following authorized reseller to buy the headset.

Inside the box, you get the mixed reality headset, carrying case, Overhead strap, Microfiber cloth, Charger, USB-C Cable. The mixed reality headset costs $3,500 in the USA.