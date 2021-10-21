Microsoft HoloLens 2 now available for purchase in South Africa and Mexico

Microsoft HoloLens 2

Microsoft today announced the availability of HoloLens 2 in South Africa and Mexico. HoloLens 2 is a comfortable mixed reality device, with industry-leading solutions that deliver an immersive experience.

HoloLens 2 Technical Specifications:

Display:

  • Optics – See-through holographic lenses (waveguides)
  • Resolution –  2k 3:2 light engines
  • Holographic Density –  >2.5k radiants (light points per radian)
  • Eye-based Rendering –  Display optimization for 3D eye position

Sensors & Audio:

  • Depth – Azure Kinect sensor
  • IMU –  Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
  • Camera –  8MP stills, 1080p30 video
  • Microphone Array –  5 channels
  • Speakers – Built-in, Spatial Audio

Human Understanding:

  • Hand Tracking – Two-handed fully articulated model, direct manipulation
  • Eye Tracking – Real-time tracking
  • Voice – Command and control on-device, Natural Language with internet connectivity

Environmental Understanding:

  • 6DoF Tracking – World-scale positional tracking
  • Spatial Mapping –  Real-time environment mesh
  • Mixed Reality Capture – Mixed hologram and physical environment photos and videos

Compute & Connectivity:

  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Compute Platform
  • HPU: 2nd Generation Custom-built Holographic Processing Unit
  • WiFi: 802.11ac 2×2
  • Bluetooth: 5.0
  • USB: USB Type-C

Power:

  • Battery Life – 2-3 hours of active use
  • Charging – USB Power Delivery – Fast Charging
  • Thermals – Passively Cooled

Fit:

  • Size – Fits over glasses, size using adjustment dial

Software:

  • Windows Holographic OS
  • Edge
  • Remote Assist
  • Layout
  • Guides
  • 3D Viewer
  • OneDrive for Business

