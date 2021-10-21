Microsoft HoloLens 2 now available for purchase in South Africa and Mexico

Microsoft today announced the availability of HoloLens 2 in South Africa and Mexico. HoloLens 2 is a comfortable mixed reality device, with industry-leading solutions that deliver an immersive experience.
HoloLens 2 Technical Specifications:
Display:
- Optics – See-through holographic lenses (waveguides)
- Resolution – 2k 3:2 light engines
- Holographic Density – >2.5k radiants (light points per radian)
- Eye-based Rendering – Display optimization for 3D eye position
Sensors & Audio:
- Depth – Azure Kinect sensor
- IMU – Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
- Camera – 8MP stills, 1080p30 video
- Microphone Array – 5 channels
- Speakers – Built-in, Spatial Audio
Human Understanding:
- Hand Tracking – Two-handed fully articulated model, direct manipulation
- Eye Tracking – Real-time tracking
- Voice – Command and control on-device, Natural Language with internet connectivity
Environmental Understanding:
- 6DoF Tracking – World-scale positional tracking
- Spatial Mapping – Real-time environment mesh
- Mixed Reality Capture – Mixed hologram and physical environment photos and videos
Compute & Connectivity:
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Compute Platform
- HPU: 2nd Generation Custom-built Holographic Processing Unit
- WiFi: 802.11ac 2×2
- Bluetooth: 5.0
- USB: USB Type-C
Power:
- Battery Life – 2-3 hours of active use
- Charging – USB Power Delivery – Fast Charging
- Thermals – Passively Cooled
Fit:
- Size – Fits over glasses, size using adjustment dial
Software:
- Windows Holographic OS
- Edge
- Remote Assist
- Layout
- Guides
- 3D Viewer
- OneDrive for Business
Source: Microsoft
