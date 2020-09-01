Microsoft brings DirectStorage APIs to Windows PCs

Back in March, Microsoft revealed Xbox Velocity Architecture, a new architecture that brings advanced capabilities to Xbox Series X game console. Xbox Velocity Architecture consists of four components: a custom NVMe SSD, a dedicated hardware decompression block, the all new DirectStorage API, and Sampler Feedback Streaming (SFS). All these four components work together to improve available memory and asset streaming for developers.

Microsoft today announced that DirectStorage APIs are coming to Windows PCs. With this availability, DirectStorage enables best-in-class IO tech to both PC and console. Just like in Xbox Series X, games in DirectStorage supported PCs will have vastly reduced load times.

There are two primary areas this new API is going to improve: reducing frustratingly long load times of the past and enabling games to be more detailed and expansive than ever.

Microsoft is planning to bring development preview of DirectStorage for game developers next year and it is already working with partners right now to finish designing/building the API and its supporting components.

Source: Microsoft