Microsoft today revealed Xbox Velocity Architecture, a new architecture that brings never-before seen capabilities to Xbox Series X game console. Xbox Velocity Architecture consists of four components: a custom NVMe SSD, a dedicated hardware decompression block, the all new DirectStorage API, and Sampler Feedback Streaming (SFS). All these four components work together to improve available memory and asset streaming for developers. This new architecture improves eliminates loading times and allows developers to build richer and more dynamic living worlds inside games. Microsoft mentioned that game developers can instantly access 100 GB of game assets using this new architecture.

“The CPU is the brain of our new console and the GPU is the heart, but the Xbox Velocity Architecture is the soul,” said Andrew Goossen, Technical Fellow on Xbox Series X at Microsoft. “The Xbox Velocity Architecture is about so much more than fast last times. It’s one of the most innovative parts of our new console. It’s about revolutionizing how games can create vastly bigger, more compelling worlds.”

Large open world games such as Final Fantasy XV, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Red Dead Redemption 2 will benefit more from Xbox Velocity Architecture. With Xbox Series X, these games can deliver more dynamic and feel like large, high fidelity worlds.

Source: Xbox