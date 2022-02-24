In a recent blog post, Microsoft announced that it would be bringing back a fan-favorite feature to the Xbox. Starting February 23, 2022, Xbox users can access Twitch and live stream directly from the Xbox guide. Not only that, you’ll only need to follow a couple of simple steps to manage your setup.

On your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console, go to the “Capture and Share” tab and click on the “Live streaming” option. To link your Twitch account to your console, you can easily scan the QR code using your iOS or Android phone or use your PC to go to the provided URL. After linking your account, you can immediately go live and start streaming on Twitch by selecting the “Go live now” option.

Microsoft also revealed the different ways you can manage your stream, including game and mic audio, resolution, and bitrate, among others. As for viewers, they can watch streams on their device of choice. Other Xbox players who follow you can also choose to be notified whenever you’re live streaming on Twitch.

Check out the full blog post on Xbox.com for the complete details.