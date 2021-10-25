Microsoft is bringing a cool new feature to the Xbox console family.

Microsoft is testing native streaming to the Twitch game streaming service with Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring.

Microsoft writes:

Insiders can try out live streaming to Twitch by navigating to the “Capture and Share” tab and choosing “Live streaming”. They’ll then need to link a Twitch account using a mobile device or using console Settings. Once the account is linked hit the “Go live now” button to start streaming gameplay to Twitch. This feature only streams game play so viewers will see a pause screen if the user navigates to home or another app.

Another cool feature brought by the Xbox Insider Alpha Skip-Ahead (2111.211022-2000) release is support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on the Console.

The feature means users can now play Xbox Series X|S titles on their Xbox One with cloud gaming.

