Microsoft Azure Quantum is now in public preview

At Ignite 2019, Microsoft announced Azure Quantum, a full-stack, open cloud ecosystem that will bring the benefits of quantum computing to organizations. Azure Quantum is a set of quantum services that includes pre-built Quantum solutions, Quantum software and quantum hardware. Microsoft has partnered with 1QBit, Honeywell, IonQ, and QCI to offer a wide variety of quantum solutions, software, and hardware across the industry.

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced the Azure Quantum private preview. Today, Microsoft announced the public preview of Azure Quantum. With this public preview, developers, researchers, systems integrators, and customers can use Azure Quantum to learn and build solutions.

“Customers using Azure Quantum have already demonstrated valuable ways to build solutions to complex problems. From logistics and freight optimization to risk management solutions and fighting cancer, we’re seeing real-world application of Azure Quantum solutions today, and we are pleased to now expand Azure Quantum to Public Preview,” wrote Krysta Svore, General Manager, Microsoft Quantum.

Source: Microsoft