Microsoft Authenticator app now supports autofill of addresses and payment

Microsoft today announced the general availability of autofill support for addresses and payment info with Microsoft Authenticator app.
Microsoft Authenticator for Android now allows you to save your addresses or payment info when you type them on a site or an app. Also, your saved info will sync across devices including desktop with Microsoft Edge and the Microsoft Autofill Extension for Google Chrome. As expected, autofill data will be encrypted on both the device and the cloud. On iOS device, you need to copy-paste your synced info to apps and sites you visit.
Source: Microsoft
