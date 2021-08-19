After the success of the first Xbox Wireless Headset, which launched earlier this year, Xbox has announced the new Xbox Stereo Headset which supports Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X.

The new Xbox Stereo Headset, which as you might expect focuses on spatial sound technologies promises “everything you expect from Xbox products like performance, stand-out features, quality, and accessibility to deliver immersive experiences across console, PC, and mobile devices.”

Based on the design of the Xbox Wireless Headset, the Xbox Stereo Headset features a lightweight flexible design, with an adjustable cushioned headband, as well as large soft earcups to keep you comfortable throughout extended play sessions.

Unlike the Xbox Wireless Headset, however, the new Stereo Headset is wired, making use of a 3.5mm audio jack, so you’ll have to break out a dongle if you want to listen to music on the go. Thankfully the headset will feature the same on-ear controls to make adjusting volume a breeze.

According to the Xbox Wire news post announcing the headset, the Xbox Stereo Headset has been tuned for “clean mid & high frequency performance with strong bass,” which should “replicate the intended audio recording source that the creators wanted you to experience.”

Who isn't out there looking for a real connection? Announcing the Xbox Stereo Headset: https://t.co/XxlYfuGxG2 pic.twitter.com/lX2NPniser — Xbox (@Xbox) August 19, 2021

Unlike many headsets, the Xbox Stereo Headset thankfully won’t break the bank, as it’s available to preorder today from the Microsoft Store for only $59.99. The headset will release officially on September 21st 2021.