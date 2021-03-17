A month ago Microsoft has announced the Xbox Wireless Headset, a high-quality set of headphones designed for next-gen gaming.

Described as bringing “best-in-class audio and chat performance” for Xbox consoles, Microsoft’s new headphones are fine-tuned for gaming with support for spatial audio.

Today the headset is available for purchase in 30 markets worldwide, with more to follow later this year.

The headset supports low latency, lossless audio for chat and consumption with the ability to use Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X spatial sound technology.

“We spent a lot of time in the audio testing chambers trying to characterize and understand how the headset reproduces audio in different room environments. It goes in your living room, game room, and dorm room and we want it to sound the best for all types of audio.” said Erik Garcia, Project Architect and Lead. “In the same way, the team studied game-play to ensure great sounding chat, sensitive mic to prevent background noise.”

To keep chats less annoying, the Xbox Wireless Headset has an auto mute feature that will turn off the microphone when you’re not talking. As a backup, there’s also a manual mute button.

The headset cost $99.99 USD (GBP 89.99).

Tech specs:

What’s in the box Xbox Wireless Headset

USB-C charging cable (14 inches long) System Requirements For use with Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. On supported consoles, some voice chat features may require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold (memberships sold separately). Windows 10 use requires Bluetooth 4.2+, Xbox Wireless adapter or compatible USB-C cable. Each sold separately. Materials Headband: inner steel metal band with foam cushioning

Ear cushions: oval design with polyurethane leather and foam cushioning Microphones Mic design: bendable boom with dual mics and Illuminated LED when mic is on Speakers Speaker size: 40mm

Speaker material: Paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet

Speaker Impedance: 32 ohm

Speaker Response: 20Hz – 20kHz Controls Buttons: power/pair, mute, game/chat audio balance dial (left earcup), volume dial (right earcup). Bluetooth Bluetooth version: 4.2 (A2DP, HFP, HSP)

Codec: SBC Battery Internal, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge. 30 minutes of charging provides about 4 hours of battery life and recharges to full battery life in about 3 hours when headset is not in use.* Weight 11 oz (312g) Virtual Surround Sound Supports Spatial Sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One* Xbox Accessories app Adjust equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute, LED brightness, and mic monitoring*

You can purchase the new Xbox Wireless Headset here.

via DevDiscourse