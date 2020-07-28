Microsoft admits Surface Neo will not be released Holidays 2020

In April we heard a rumour that Microsoft’s Surface Neo Windows 10X tablet would be delayed into 2021, and in May Microsoft confirmed that instead of releasing Windows 10X for dual-screened devices they would instead focus on singe-screened laptops, saying:

“These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market,” wrote Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices.

Microsoft however never officially admitted that the Surface Neo has been delayed, but today WindowsBlogItalia noticed that they have removed the “Coming Holidays 2020” text from the Surface Neo landing page and replaced it with blankness.

While I suspect this is not news to any of our readers, the page still said Holidays 2020 as recently as the 22nd July, according to the Wayback Machine. It is notable the Surface Duo page still says Holidays 2020.

We have recently heard a second rumour, via Mary Jo Foley, that dual-screen Windows 10X support has slipped been further to 2022, and given the long delay it seems more than likely the Surface Neo, like the famous Courier tablet it succeeded, will live on forever on concept videos, but never quite make it to market.

