Microsoft to focus on single-screen Windows 10X devices

Due to the current COVID-19 situation that prevails around the world, Microsoft is changing its priorities. Microsoft today announced that it is shifting its focus towards single-screen Windows 10X devices, instead of dual-screen devices as previously announced. However, in the future, Microsoft will bring dual-screen Windows 10X devices to the market. This news also confirms our previous report that the Surface Neo dual-screen device will not be coming to the market this year.

Panos also mentioned that Microsoft will accelerate innovation in Windows 10 to ensure that Windows devices are the best way to work, learn and play.

“These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market,” wrote Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices.

At Build conference later this month, Microsoft will share information on how it will reduce complexity for developers to develop apps for 1 billion Windows 10 devices, all at once. Microsoft will also share how it will enable developers to build applications that seamlessly enable cloud-powered virtualization.

Source: Microsoft