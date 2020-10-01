A month ago Microsoft started releasing Edge builds with their new Web Capture Tool and a few days ago the company made it official.

At the time Microsoft said the new feature will only offer the basic screen capture functionality, but that advanced features like adding ink or highlights to your captures, capturing full webpages, and scrolling while marking them are coming in the future.

Now the first signs of those advanced features are showing up in Dev builds.

Leo Varela reports that an Add Notes feature is now available for some users in the latest Edge Dev build.

The feature lets you use a pen to add notes to a web capture, in different colours and different pen thicknesses.

The resulting notes can then be copied to your clipboard or shared using the Windows 10 sharing tool.

The web capture feature is now available in Edge Dev and Canary builds, but Microsoft seems to be A/B testing it, so it will unfortunately not be available to all.

