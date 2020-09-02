Microsoft is testing a new screenshot taking took built into Edge itself.

Uncovered by Alumia and currently being tested in Edge Canary, the menu item would let you select, then copy, save and share a screenshot of a web page directly from the browser.

Microsoft Edge – Web Capture pic.twitter.com/yEtWJq9cMe — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) September 1, 2020

The feature is not available to all yet and is reportedly in A/B testing at present.

It is unclear if the tool will support the most needed feature – capturing a full-length web page that extends beyond the screen boundaries, something which requires special plugins at present.