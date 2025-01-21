Microsoft 365 Office Copilot rebranding proves that Redmond is pushing too hard

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has officially renamed Microsoft 365 Office, its popular productivity suite that contains Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, to Microsoft 365 Office Copilot. The rollout has been official for a while, and it proves that Redmond is really pushing its AI down our throats.

From the service side, there’s almost nothing new with this, except for the fact that it has the Copilot AI in the platform. You can chat with it directly on the platform, and the company promises that personal MS365 users will receive the Copilot Chat in the future.

So, in other words, that’s kind of like a one-stop hub for finding, editing, and collaborating on files across web, mobile, and desktop platforms, with AI in mind.

But, if you’re a bit out of touch with AI and all the fuzz around Copilot. It even has a logo change, from the previous Office logo to the Copilot logo with a small “MS365” label on the bottom, so for folks who aren’t very into it, it may need some time to adjust to that change.

“The web URL will also be updated to m365.cloud.microsoft to align with Microsoft’s broader unified cloud.microsoft domain for all Microsoft 365 apps. Both office.com and microsoft365.com URLs will automatically redirect,” Microsoft says about the update.

It’s almost a common secret that Microsoft has a weird habit of rebranding its services.

Before it was “Copilot,” Microsoft had a Bing AI Search. That was in 2023. And then a year later, its Bing Image Creator offering was rebranded into Image Creator from Designer. The list goes on and on, but if you see what Microsoft was trying to accomplish, that may not come as a surprise.

When Office 365 was first rebranded to Microsoft 365 Office, Microsoft wanted to reflect its expanded scope beyond just Office apps. Now, that was true, because the suite also includes Teams, OneDrive, and more.

But if the company keeps renaming its offerings in the hope of reflecting technological advancements, it could become a slippery slope with no end. What’s next? Microsoft 365 Office Copilot becomes Microsoft 365 Office Copilot AGI Something-Something Buzzwords?”