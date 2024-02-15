Microsoft 365 gets bulk 'High Volume Email' upgrade, friendly for newsletter writers

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has recently announced a new service called “High Volume Email” for Microsoft 365. This exciting addition is designed specifically for line-of-business applications and other scenarios requiring bulk email sending beyond the current limitations of Exchange Online.

The company’s upcoming “High Volume Email” feature, spotted on the 365 roadmap site, will begin preview in March 2024, followed by a full rollout in September. This feature is specifically designed for sending large volumes of internal emails within your organization.

“High Volume Email is a new service for line of business applications and other high-volume SMTP scenarios that enables you to send internal messages beyond the current limits of Exchange Online,” the update reads exactly.

It’s definitely a piece of good news, especially if you’re sending out mass emails within Microsoft 365 and feeling the financial pinch, as this new “High Volume Email” service might be your new best friend.

Microsoft’s popular email service, Outlook, has also been on the rise recently, mainly thanks to its Copilot AI integration here and there.

The “Coaching by Copilot” feature uses AI to analyze email content, offering feedback on various aspects such as clarity and conciseness. Further, the “Sound like Me” feature enables users to utilize AI to generate emails resembling their writing style.