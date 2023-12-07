Microsoft's Outlook for Windows to get 'Coaching by Copilot' for better email communication

Are you tired of sending emails that don’t get your hoped-for response? Microsoft is coming to the rescue with a new AI-powered feature called ‘Coaching by Copilot’ for its Outlook email client for Windows.

‘Coaching by Copilot uses AI to analyze your emails and provide personalized feedback on your tone, length, and overall effectiveness. It can help you write emails that are clearer, more concise, and more likely to get the response you want.

Besides giving feedback, ‘Coaching by Copilot’ will suggest ways to enhance your emails. This may involve replacing some words or phrases with more suitable ones, rephrasing sentences to make them easier to understand, shortening your email to make it more concise, and adding more relevant information.

The feature combines large language models (LLMs) with your Outlook data, including past emails and communication preferences. This allows it to provide tailored advice specific to your individual communication style.

The feature, identified as Feature ID 190927, was added to the roadmap on December 6, 2023, and falls under the product categories of Outlook and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365. It will be available across worldwide cloud instances using the Standard Multi-Tenant model and specifically on the Desktop platform.

Microsoft is bringing this capability to Classic Outlook for Windows as well.

Overall, ‘Coaching by Copilot’ seems like a valuable addition to Outlook that has the potential to help users improve their communication skills.