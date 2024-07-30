Meta's new AI Studio gets everyone hyped to create their AI based on Instagram profiles

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Meta arrived overnight with a big announcement. The Facebook parent company launched the Llama 3.1-powered AI Studio, a platform that lets you create, share, and discover AI characters without needing technical skills.

Meta’s AI Studio will soon be available via the web or the Instagram app, so you can create your own AI character based on your profile. In its announcement, the company even details some of the things that these AI profiles can do, like creating memes, giving travel bits of advice, or choosing captions for posts.

In other words, besides just making AI avatars, you can also tweak their name and personality to make them a “true extension of you,” as Meta puts it. You can even let your audience chat with your AI. It’s a bit like Microsoft Copilot’s “Sound like me” in Outlook, which replies to your emails using your style and tone.

“Creators can customize their AI based on things like their Instagram content, topics to avoid, and links they want it to share. Through the professional dashboard in the Instagram app, creators can turn auto-replies on and off, and even decide who their AI replies to,” Meta describes.

But even then, replies made by AI are still labeled, similar to the “Made by AI” tags on Instagram posts which have now been reinstated as “AI Info.” This rollout is currently starting in the US, with several notable creators already participating.